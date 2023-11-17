Hidalgo County Precinct 3 residents receive free Thanksgiving meal

This Thanksgiving will be a little easier for 200 families in need in the Mission area.

On Wednesday, 50 employees with the office of Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal delivered free Thanksgiving meals to the families.

Precinct three selected the families based on their income, and previous applications for assistance.

Among those who received a turkey dinner was Maria Gonzalez. Gonzalez is currently getting help with her utility bills from precinct three after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Since then, I have not been able to work so we were going to struggle,” Gonzalez said, adding she lives with her 82-year-old mother.

A Thanksgiving meal, she said, would not have happened without the precinct's help.

Commissioner Villarreal paid for the meals, calling it money well spent.

“It's going to a family in need, so it's very important that we reach people that really need something special today,” Villarreal said.

Watch the video above for the full story.