Hidalgo County preparing for hurricane season

Hurricane season is coming, and a lot of people are not taking any chances.

With the start of hurricane season on June 1st, Hidalgo County's Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldana says his crews are getting ready.

"Our county has taken a proactive approach in improving our drainage system to make it better, for water to flow out, and not stay in a populated area," Saldana said.

Along with infrastructure improvements, they also have new tools to help anyone flooded in their homes.

"We've added some high water rescue vehicle, a lot of our precincts and our constables, officers have purchased military high profile vehicles, surplus military vehicles, that they are able to get into those areas and remove some of these residents that have been impacted by flooding," Saldana said.

It takes a month for most flood insurance plans to kick in, so people should start looking now.

