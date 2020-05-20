Hidalgo County reaches 403 confirmed virus cases, 10 more released from isolation

On Tuesday, Hidalgo County announced it surpassed 400 confirmed coronavirus cases with nine more people testing positive.

The total number of cases in the county is now 403, according to a county news release.

The people who tested positive were identified as four Mercedes residents, two from McAllen and individuals from Hidalgo, Edinburg and Pharr.

According to the news release, 10 more people were released from isolation, bringing the total number of people who have recovered to 233.

Sixteen people are in hospitals, including three in intensive care units.