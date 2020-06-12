Hidalgo County recognizes its female veteran employees’ impact on Women’s Veterans Day

Female veterans employed with Hidalgo County were honored by the county’s veterans service office on Friday. Each were presented with a certificate of appreciation, a military coin and flowers.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Texas has the highest total number of female veterans in the country.

For Crystal Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran, she says she’s felt overshadowed — she’s not alone. Alma Martinez, a Navy veteran and Hidalgo County Veterans Service officer, says Women’s Veterans Day brings visibility.

Both women believe having a day dedicated to honoring fellow female veterans is refreshing.

