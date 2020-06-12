x

Hidalgo County recognizes its female veteran employees’ impact on Women’s Veterans Day

Friday, June 12 2020
By: Monica De Anda

Female veterans employed with Hidalgo County were honored by the county’s veterans service office on Friday. Each were presented with a certificate of appreciation, a military coin and flowers.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Texas has the highest total number of female veterans in the country.

For Crystal Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran, she says she’s felt overshadowed — she’s not alone. Alma Martinez, a Navy veteran and Hidalgo County Veterans Service officer, says Women’s Veterans Day brings visibility.

Both women believe having a day dedicated to honoring fellow female veterans is refreshing.

