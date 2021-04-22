Hidalgo County reports 0 coronavirus-related deaths, 142 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 142 positive cases of COVID-19.

With the lack of new deaths, the county COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,809 according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The county also reported 142 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 86 are confirmed, 43 are probable and 13 are suspected cases of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 87,744 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,843 of those cases remain active.

115 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 37 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.