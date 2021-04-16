Hidalgo County reports 0 coronavirus-related deaths, 209 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 209 positive cases of COVID-19.

With the lack of new deaths, the county COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,801 according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The county also reported 209 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 83 are confirmed, 123 are probable and three are suspected cases of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 86,969 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,696 of those cases remain active.

108 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 42 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.