Hidalgo County reports 0 coronavirus-related deaths, 209 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 209 positive cases of COVID-19.
With the lack of new deaths, the county COVID-19 death toll remains at 2,801 according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The county also reported 209 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 83 are confirmed, 123 are probable and three are suspected cases of the disease.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 86,969 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,696 of those cases remain active.
108 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 42 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.
