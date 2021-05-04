Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 107 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 107 positive cases.
A McAllen woman in her 70s died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Since the pandemic began, 2,826 people have died as a result of the virus.
The county also reported 107 positive cases. Of the cases, 77 cases are confirmed, 25 are probable and five are suspect.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 88,830 cases in Hidalgo County.
126 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications with 45 of them in intensive care units.
