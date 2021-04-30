Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 170 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one new coronavirus-related death and 170 positive cases of COVID-19.

With the new death, the county COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,824 according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release did not state when the death happened.

The county also reported 170 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 48 are confirmed, 97 are probable and 25 are suspected cases of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 88,604 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,691 of those cases remain active.

137 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 48 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.