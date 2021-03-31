Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 214 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 214 positive cases of COVID-19.

The sole victim was a San Juan woman in her 60s, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,766 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 214 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 121 are confirmed, 69 are probable and 24 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 84,969 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,753 of those cases remain active.

104 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 41 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.