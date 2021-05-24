Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 59 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 59 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,867 people in the county have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 59 positive cases. Of those cases, seven are confirmed, 13 are probable and 39 are suspect, according to a news release.

Nearly 91,000 people in the county have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.