Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 818 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 818 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 70s died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. She was not identified in the press release.

Since the pandemic started, 2,704 people have died due to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 818 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 765 are confirmed, 51 are probable and two are suspect.

Since the pandemic started, 80,455 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County.

