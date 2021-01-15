Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 511 people test positive

Hidalgo County reported on Friday that 10 more residents died due to coronavirus complications. As well as 511 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,293 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 57,337.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 138 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 110 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 52,908 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,136 known active cases in Hidalgo County.