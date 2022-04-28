Hidalgo County reports 103 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 103 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-11
|11
|12-19
|8
|20s
|15
|30s
|18
|40s
|18
|50s
|17
|60s
|8
|70+
|8
|Total:
|103
The county also reported that 31 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19, six adults are in intensive care units.
Across Hidalgo County school districts, five staff members and eight students tested positive for the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 199,591 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,900 people have died due to the virus in the county.
There are currently 230 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
