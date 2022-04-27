Hidalgo County reports 195 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 195 cases of COVID-19, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 35 12-19 33 20s 47 30s 29 40s 19 50s 14 60s 12 70+ 6 Total: 195

The county also reported that 31 adults are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight are in intensive care units.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, two staff members and five students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 199,488 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,900 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 146 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.