Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 579 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 579 cases of COVID-19.

Four women and eight men died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. They ranged in age from 50 to 70 years old.

The county also reported that 579 people tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,478 people have died as a result of the virus and 66,851 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

