Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,172 new COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,172 new COVID-19 cases.

Four women and eight men died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 30s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,452 have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 1,172 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 65,456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County.

