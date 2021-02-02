x

Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,172 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours 35 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, February 02 2021 Feb 2, 2021 February 02, 2021 10:25 AM February 02, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,172 new COVID-19 cases.

Four women and eight men died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 30s. 

READ ALSO: 500 doses of Moderna vaccine to be distributed at COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Delta Area

Since the pandemic began, 2,452 have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County. 

The county also reported 1,172 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 65,456 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hidalgo County. 

READ ALSO:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days