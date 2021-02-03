Hidalgo County reports 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 816 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths and 816 positive cases of COVID-19.

Eight men and six women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,466 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 816 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 66,272 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus.