Hidalgo County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 255 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 255 positive cases of COVID-19.

Five men and eight women from Alton, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Weslaco an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to Tuesday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest victim was a male in his 40s from Weslaco.

The 255 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 63 12-19 24 20s 42 30s 36 40s 28 50s 28 60s 14 70+ 20 Total: 255

There are currently 295 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 272 are adult patients and 23 are pediatric patients.

There are currently 119 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 114 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, four new positive infections were reported among staff and 52 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 381 total staff infections and 1,218 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.

The county also reported 436 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.

Since the pandemic began, 3,210 people have died as a result of the virus and 111,069 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,214 remain active.