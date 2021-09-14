Hidalgo County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 255 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 255 positive cases of COVID-19.
Five men and eight women from Alton, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Mission, Weslaco an undisclosed city died as a result of the virus, according to Tuesday's report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest victim was a male in his 40s from Weslaco.
The 255 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of Cases
|0-11
|63
|12-19
|24
|20s
|42
|30s
|36
|40s
|28
|50s
|28
|60s
|14
|70+
|20
|Total:
|255
There are currently 295 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 272 are adult patients and 23 are pediatric patients.
There are currently 119 hospitalized patients in intensive care units; 114 are adult patients and five are pediatric patients.
Across Hidalgo County school districts, four new positive infections were reported among staff and 52 new infections were reported among students. This brings the total count to 381 total staff infections and 1,218 total student infections since the county started reporting school infections on Aug. 18.
The county also reported 436 people have been treated at the COVID-19 antibody infusion center.
Since the pandemic began, 3,210 people have died as a result of the virus and 111,069 people have tested positive in the county. Of those total positive cases, 2,214 remain active.
More News
News Video
-
IDEA school opens up coffee shop run by students
-
Cameron County beaches reopen after being closed due to Tropical Storm Nicholas
-
Hidalgo County Tuesday report
-
Edinburg partners with DHR to offer $100 gift card during vaccine clinic
-
Texas lawmakers to discuss dog protection bill during special session