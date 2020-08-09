Hidalgo County reports 17 more coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County reported on Sunday that 17 people had died after contracting the coronavirus.

The Sunday number reflected two days of coronavirus-related deaths because Hidalgo County does not report deaths on Saturdays.

“I am saddened the death toll continues to rise,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of those who have died and my prayers go out to those who have contracted this awful disease. My hope is that we begin to see a downward trend in these numbers because people are staying home and staying safe by avoiding others.”

Since the pandemic started, COVID-19 has killed 807 people in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported that 207 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,741.