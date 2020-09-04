Hidalgo County reports 17 more coronavirus-related deaths, 191 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Friday 17 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 191 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,250 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 28,369.

“With Labor Day weekend here, I urge you to follow public health guidelines during any festivities. Let’s prevent coronavirus outbreaks in the coming weeks resulting from gatherings for the holiday,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Please take precautions; this virus is real. Please do your part in wearing a mask, washing your hands or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to avoid infecting others.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 264 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 104 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,211 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,908 known active cases in Hidalgo County.