Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 120 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related death and 120 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from the cities of Edinburg and McAllen in their 40s and 50s, respectively, died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,925 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Of the 120 positive cases reported Wednesday, 34 are confirmed, 82 are probable and four are suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

50 people in the 0-19 age group

30 people in their 20s

12 people in their 30s

9 people in their 40s

11 people in their 50s

3 people in their 60s

5 people in the 70+ age group

There are currently 86 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, with 26 of them in the intensive care unit.

As of Thursday, there are 768 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Since the pandemic began, 94,737 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.