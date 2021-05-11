Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 137 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 137 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a man in his 50s from Mercedes died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the pandemic began, 2,839 people have died in the county as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 137 positive cases in the county. Of the cases, 89 are confirmed, 44 are probable and four are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, 89,563 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

