Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 172 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 172 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims were one female from Edinburg over the age of 70 and one male in his 60s from McAllen, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,768 people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 172 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 149 are confirmed, 22 are probable and 1 is suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 85,141 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,677 of those cases remain active.

102 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 40 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.