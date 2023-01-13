Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 508 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 508 cases of COVID-19.

The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 10 through Thursday, January 12.

One male and one female between the ages of 50 and 70 from Donna and San Juan died as a result of the virus.

One of the deceased individuals was not vaccinated, and the other deceased individual was not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 121 20s 61 30s 64 40s 68 50s 66 60s 50 70+ 81

The county also reported that 115 adults and 18 children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 133 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 are in the intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,066 people have died due to the virus in the county.