Hidalgo County reports 22 more coronavirus-related deaths, 73 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday 22 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 73 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,431 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 29,519.

“I urge all residents to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 246 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 90 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,065 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,023 known active cases in Hidalgo County.