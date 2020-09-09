Hidalgo County reports 23 more coronavirus-related deaths, 189 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 23 more deaths due to coronavirus complications, as well as 189 additional cases — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,334 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 29,082.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the 23 Hidalgo County neighbors we lost today,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “The fight against COVID-19 is far from over, and this is not the time to let our guard down. Each of us plays a vital role in continuing to stop the spread and keep each other healthy.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 263 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 93 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,636 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,112 known active cases in Hidalgo County.