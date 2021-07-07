Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 101 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 101 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from the cities of McAllen and Mission in their 50s and over the age of 70, respectively, were among the victims. A female in her 40s from an undisclosed city also died from COVID-19-related complications, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release didn't state when the death occurred.

A total of 2,915 Hidalgo County residents have died as a result of the disease, according to the news release.

Of the 101 new cases reported, 51 are confirmed, 49 are probable and one is suspect, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release didn't state when the people tested positive.

Of the new case, 58 of them came from people under the age of 20, eight from residents in their 20s, 14 came from residents in their 30s, eight from residents in their 40s, six from residents in their 50s, five from residents in their 60s and two came from residents over the age of 70.

There have been 93,741 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 478 remain active.

A total of 59 county residents are in area hospitals with 21 of them being treated for COVID-19 related complications in intensive care units.