Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 205 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 205 positive cases of COVID-19.

With the new deaths, the county COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,818 according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release did not state when the deaths happened.

The county also reported 205 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 108 are confirmed and 97 are probable cases of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 88,249 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,704 of those cases remain active.

129 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 49 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.