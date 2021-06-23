Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 91 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 91 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 60s from Mercedes, a man in his 70s from Mission and a woman in her 70s from Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,903 people in the county have died due to the virus.

Of the 91 new cases reported Wednesday, 56 are confirmed and 35 are probable.

According to Wednesday's COVID-19 report, 92,767 people have tested positive for the virus in the county since the pandemic began.

