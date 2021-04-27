Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 165 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four new coronavirus-related deaths and 165 positive cases of COVID-19.

With the new deaths, the county COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,815 according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The news release did not state when the deaths happened.

The county also reported 165 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 82 are confirmed, 81 are probable and 2 are suspected cases of the disease.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 88,044 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 1,733 of those cases remain active.

126 people remain in area hospitals to be treated for COVID-19 related symptoms with 45 of them hospitalized in intensive care units.