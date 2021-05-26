Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 177 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 177 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three men and one woman from the cities of Edinburg and Pharr, whose ages ranged from their 40s to over the age of 70, died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services.

Since the pandemic began, 2,874 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Hidalgo County also reported 177 people tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 135 are confirmed, 34 are probable and eight are suspect.

There have been 91,136 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. Nearly 87,493 of those people have been released from isolation, according to a news release.

100 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications with 28 of them being treated in intensive care units.