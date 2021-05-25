Hidalgo County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 162 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 162 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two women in their 70s from Mission and Pharr and a man in his 40s from Donna died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services.

Since the pandemic began, 2,870 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Hidalgo County also reported 162 people tested positive for the virus. Of those cases, 74 are confirmed, 59 are probable and 29 are suspect.

There have been 90,959 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. Nearly 87,337 of those people have been released from isolation, according to a news release.