Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 51 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 51 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three women and one man died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. They were all in their 60s or older.

Since the pandemic began, 2,854 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 51 new cases. Of the cases, 20 are confirmed, 20 are probable and 11 are suspect, the county said.

There have been 90,193 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 86,303 people have been released from isolation.