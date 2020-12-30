Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 604 people test positive

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 604 cases of COVID-19.

Four women and one man died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 2,192 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported Wednesday that 604 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 50,965.

The news release didn't specify when the people tested positive.