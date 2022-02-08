Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 646 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 646 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the five people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to the report. All the deaths were individuals over the age of 70

The 646 new cases include 117 confirmed cases, and 529 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 157 12-19 128 20s 56 30s 89 40s 90 50s 67 60s 28 70+ 31 Total: 646

The county also reported 371 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which includes 341 adults and 30 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 108 of them are in intensive care units. They include 99 adults and nine children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 866 new staff infections and 2,344 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 34,046 staff members and 13,922 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 158,586 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,664 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 2,408 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

