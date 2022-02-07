Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 735 positive cases

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Monday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 735 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the 11 people who died, six were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a man in his 50s from McAllen.

The 735 new cases include 97 confirmed cases, 637 probable cases and one suspect case.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 170 12-19 155 20s 108 30s 90 40s 76 50s 62 60s 34 70+ 40 Total: 735

The county also reported 413 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday, which includes 377 adults and 36 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 109 of them are in intensive care units. They include 101 adults and eight children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 21 new staff infections and 115 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 3,180 staff members and 11,578 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 157,940 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,659 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 3,892 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.