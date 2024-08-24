Hidalgo County reports spike in COVID-19 cases due to new strain

Updated vaccines to protect against the latest strain of COVID-19 are expected to start shipping out as soon as next week.

Hidalgo County is reporting COVID cases are about one third higher than they were this summer. County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says that follows national trends.

"Anecdotally, we know it's increased. Numbers in the hospital have increased. This week alone I've admitted four people with COVID, not because of COVID, but with COVID. And what we're seeing is a little different pattern," Melendez said.

Melendez says new cases are associated with the new strain called KV.2 He says the CDC is tracking the spread of cases by measuring wastewater in the Rio Grande Valley from people's homes.

The latest vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are updated to target that newest strain.

"If you are a person who has immunosuppressed tendencies, advanced age, diabetes, transplant, cancers, I would certainly not wait if you have not been vaccinated within six months. I would take the vaccine that's currently on the market. It's very helpful for keeping you from getting in trouble, but if you're a regular person, I think it's reasonable to wait till October," Melendez said.

He says cases tend to rise around this time of year because of travel and students heading back to school.

Right now, cases are higher, a new vaccine is on the way and the latest strain is making its mark.