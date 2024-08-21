Hidalgo County health official discusses the importance of flu and Covid vaccines

Health experts are seeing an increase in Covid cases across the Rio Grande Valley.

On Tuesday, San Perlita ISD announced they cancelled classes for the remainder of the week due to a suspected outbreak of cases among students and teachers.

With the flu season coming up, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez discusses information on how the public can stay safe.

Olivarez also provides information on how you can get Covid and vaccines.

Watch the video above for the full story.

