Brownsville pediatrician warns of potential spike in Covid and flu cases

Parents arrived to the Brownsville Children's Clinic on Monday to get checkups for their kids.

Among them was Carlos Garcia, who said his 4-year-old son is recovering from Covid, and needs antibiotics after contracting the virus two weeks ago.

Garcia said, at one point, his son had to be hospitalized after developing a high fever.

“He's coming in for his Rocephin shot since the aftermath of Covid was pneumonia,” Garcia said.

Pediatrician Dr. Asim Zamir says he's seen an increase in Covid positive cases — and now the flu is also on the rise.

According to Zamir, around 10 to 15 percent of kids coming in with Covid and flu like symptoms turn out positive

Zamir said the numbers were higher three weeks ago

“The same numbers approximately are coming out in all the urgent cares, emergency rooms, or even in the pediatric clinics,” Zamir said, adding that children are coming in with a sore throat, loss of taste, headache, fever and body aches

Only a small percentage end up needing to go to the hospital

Zamir said he’s expecting a spike in flu and Covid in the next few weeks.

The hot weather, rain, family gatherings and travel due to the Labor Day weekend will add to the mix

Dr. Zamir says with the flu shot being made available this week, he's hoping people take advantage. He also recommends people practice safe handwashing, and cover their mouths when coughing.

