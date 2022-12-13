x

Hidalgo County reports 544 new cases of COVID-19

Tuesday, December 13 2022

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 544 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. 

The report covers a three-day period from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 144
20s 56
30s 67
40s 66
50s 87
60s 55
70+ 69

The county also reported that 40 adults and four children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 adults are in the intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,047 people have died due to the virus in the county.

