Hidalgo County reports 544 new cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 544 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The report covers a three-day period from Dec. 9 through Dec. 12.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|144
|20s
|56
|30s
|67
|40s
|66
|50s
|87
|60s
|55
|70+
|69
The county also reported that 40 adults and four children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 10 adults are in the intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, 4,047 people have died due to the virus in the county.
