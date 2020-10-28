Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths.

A man from Hidalgo, a woman from Mercedes, a man from Pharr, a man from McAllen, a woman from Weslaco and a woman from Edinburg died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County.

“As we get close to Halloween, I encourage residents of Hidalgo County to play it safe. Avoid large crowds and wearing facial coverings,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “Six more families are mourning the loss of loved ones. My condolences go out to all of them.”

Hidalgo County reported the deaths Wednesday but did not specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Hidalgo County has reported 1,940 coronavirus-related deaths.

Hidalgo County also reported that 204 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,485.