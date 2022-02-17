Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 163 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 163 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the eight people who died, two were not vaccinated, according to the report. All the deaths occurred in people over the age of 60.

The 163 new cases include 60 confirmed cases and 103 probable cases.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 24 12-19 17 20s 16 30s 18 40s 20 50s 18 60s 12 70+ 38 Total: 163

The county also reported 277 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday, including 254 adults and 23 children.

RELATED: Hidalgo County Precinct 4 to hold COVID-19 testing

Of those hospitalized patients, 79 of them are in intensive care units. They include 74 adults and five children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 482 new staff infections and 1,743 student infections on Thursday.

A total of 4,730 staff members and 16,250 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 162,246 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,741 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 656 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

WEDNESDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 237 positive cases

TUESDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths, 539 positive cases

MONDAY'S REPORT: Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 714 positive cases