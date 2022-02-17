Hidalgo County Precinct 4 to hold COVID-19 testing

Hidalgo County Precinct 4, in partnership Your Health Lab, will be conducting free PCR COVID-19 testing in Edinburg starting Friday, Feb. 18.

The testing will be held at the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Endowment Center at 107 N. Sunflower Road in Edinburg, according to a news release. Testing will be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is necessary, according to the news release.

For more information, please contact the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Endowment Center at 956-289-7429.