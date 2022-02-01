Hidalgo County reports 8 coronavirus-related deaths, 614 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 614 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the eight people who died, seven were not vaccinated, according to the report. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 30s from Edinburg.

The 614 new cases include 96 confirmed cases, 517 probable cases and one suspect case.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 114 12-19 98 20s 119 30s 70 40s 86 50s 57 60s 30 70+ 40 Total: 614

The county also reported 399 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, which includes 373 adults and 26 children.

Of those hospitalized patients, 92 of them are in intensive care units. They include 90 adults and two children.

Schools across Hidalgo County reported 25 new staff infections and 138 student infections on Monday.

A total of 3,037 staff members and 10,993 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 132,228 people have tested positive for the virus in the county and 3,627 county residents have died due to the virus.

There are currently 548 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, health officials believe that number may be higher.