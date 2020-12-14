Hidalgo County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 453 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday that 9 more residents died due to coronavirus complications. As well as 453 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,130 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 47,562.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 217 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 80 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 42,566 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,866 known active cases in Hidalgo County.