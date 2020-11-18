Hidalgo County reports 9 more coronavirus-related deaths, 681 new cases

Hidalgo County reported Wednesday that nine more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 681 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 2,015 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 38,687.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 174 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 71 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,454 have been released from isolation.

According to the news release, there are currently 2,218 known active cases in Hidalgo County.

Correction: The original article misstated the day of which the data was released. These reports were sent on Wednesday not Thursday.