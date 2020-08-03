Hidalgo County reports another 12 coronavirus deaths, 347 more people test positive

Hidalgo County on Sunday reported that 12 people had died "from complications related to COVID-19" and another 347 people had tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic started, 17,353 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Hidalgo County. Of them, 12,048 people have recovered and 4,649 people remain in isolation.

The remaining 656 people died from complications related to COVID-19, according to information released by the county.

“Unfortunately, the death toll continues to mount but I remain hopeful that August will be a better month for Hidalgo County than July,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the news release. “We must remain committed to staying safe by staying home.”