Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths and 603 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 603 cases of COVID-19.

Of the four individuals who died due to the virus, three were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a man in his 50s from Edinburg.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 111 12-19 78 20s 78 30s 68 40s 79 50s 57 60s 49 70+ 83 Total: 603

The county also reported 91 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 82 adults and nine children.

Of the 91 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 35 patients are in intensive care units, including 34 adults and one child.

On Thursday, schools across Hidalgo County reported one staff member and 15 students tested positive for the virus.

A total of 4,825 staff members and 16,572 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18, 2021.

Since the pandemic began, 193,947 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,842 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 1,197 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.