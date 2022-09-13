Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths and 832 cases of COVID-19

Photo Credit: Hidalgo County FB page

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 832 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman in her 70's and older from McAllen, a woman her in 70s and older from Edinburg, a man in his 70's or older from Edinburg, and a man in his 70s and older from Weslaco died as a result from the virus. All the individuals were vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a three-day period from Sept. 9 through Sept. 12, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 135 12-19 159 20s 99 30s 94 40s 84 50s 91 60s 81 70+ 89 Total: 832

The county also reported 73 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 51 adults and 22 children.

Of the 73 people hospitalized with COVID-19, people are in intensive care units, including nine adults and two children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,991 people have died due to the virus in the county and 231,275 people have tested positive.

There are currently 1,433 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.