Hidalgo County reports increase in cases of stomach bugs

An outbreak of two common – but easily preventable – viruses is being reported in Hidalgo County.

According to Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez, cases of the Norovirus and Rotavirus have been spiking.

“We might get, on a typical week, two, three [or] four [cases],” Melendez said. “The last couple of weeks, although this week it went down, we've gotten 20, or 30.”

Both viruses attack the gastrointestinal tract and spread in similar ways. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low grade fever, bloating and cramping.

“They enter our bodies from when we ingest something that has the virus. It can be from contaminated food like at a grocery store - it can be from infected people,” Melendez said. “We see them in school in day care centers, both adults and both children. We see them in doctor's offices, we see them in nursing homes where some of the staff may be infected and is spreading it.”

Anyone can contract the virus, but very young children, elderly, and immunocompromised people are at the highest risk of severe complications or death.

While these viruses are common, with better hygiene they can easily be prevented by washing your hands and preparing and cooking food appropriately – Melendez said, adding that there’s a vaccine for the rotavirus.